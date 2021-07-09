Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

'No immediate threat to Indian embassy in Afghanistan'

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Amid the spiralling cycle of Taliban violence, the Afghan envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has said that the security situation in the country is difficult but he sees no immediate threat for Indian consulates to shut down. Speaking to ANI, ambassador Mamundzay...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Taliban#Iran#Ani#Afghans#Black Hawk#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Related
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US condemns execution of 22 Afghan soldiers

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday confirmed the authenticity of footage showing Taliban terrorists executing the 22 unarmed Afghan commandos, and condemned the "atrocious act", calling it an outrageous sight. The video in which Taliban terrorists were seen firing upon members of the Afghan Special Forces...
Worldpersecution.org

Afghanistan’s Minorities Face Existential Threat Following Withdrawal of International Troops

(International Christian Concern) – According to the Christian Broadcast Network (CBN), Christians and other religious minorities in Afghanistan face an existential threat following the withdrawal of international forces from the country. During a recent hearing held by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director for...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian Photographer Killed In Afghanistan

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with Reuters news agency was killed Friday covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan, the media outlet reported, citing an army commander. Afghan forces were fighting to retake Spin Boldak when Danish Siddiqui and a senior officer were...
POTUSBBC

Danish Siddiqui: Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Afghanistan, said the country's ambassador in Delhi. The 41-year-old, who was chief photographer for Reuters news agency in India, was on assignment when he died. He was embedded with a convoy of Afghan forces that was ambushed by Taliban militants...
Militarywesternnebraskaobserver.net

THE EMBASSY GUARD

"My choices for assignments were Germany, Iceland, or Spain. I got sent to Argentina." Argentina wasn't really on Chris Mangione's radar at that time, but he spent two years as a U.S. Marine Embassy Guard in the late 1970s in Argentina. Although the guards look very glamorous and intimidating, they...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

UN sees 'very intensive' Afghan refugees movements

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 16 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday said it is witnessing "very intensive movements" of internally displaced Afghans towards the country's borders as violence escalates. "We are also seeing very intensive movements of the population to the areas, adjusting to the orders, where Iranian and Pakistan borders...
CharitiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan: Funding shortfall amid deepening humanitarian crisis

A senior UN official on Thursday urged donors to step up support for Afghanistan, where ongoing drought and increased military operations amid foreign troop withdrawal, are displacing scores of civilians, creating a growing humanitarian crisis. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, said a $1.3 billion appeal, launched...
WorldBirmingham Star

Jaishankar meets Kazakh counterpart

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and discussed Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), COVID-19 cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Afghanistan. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet with DPM and FM...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

UAE inaugurates embassy in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel’s president attending the flag-raising ceremony. The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel’s embassy in the UAE last month. The UAE’s ambassador...
Worldkcrw.com

Leaving Afghanistan

On this week’s Left Right & Center, Josh, Liz and Ross talk about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. But what do we have to show for America’s longest war? And should we fear a return of the Taliban to power?. Then: We now know who’s winning...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad

KABUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan's capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday, a new blow to relations at a sensitive time for the Afghan peace process. The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Pak's institute releases incorrectmap of Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Amid the turmoil in Afghanistan following US troop withdrawal, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute released an incorrect map of Afghanistan that eliminated a huge part of northeastern Badakhshan province. The Afghanistan Times on Saturday pointed out "Pakistan's vicious intentions regarding Wakhan corridor" stating that it...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban condemn Turkey's decision on security deployment

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 13 (ANI): Taliban on Tuesday strongly condemned Turkey's decision to send military forces to protect Kabul International Airport amid the troops' withdrawal from the country. Taliban remarked that sending troops will downgrade bilateral relations between Turkey and Afghanistan. The terrorist group in a statement called Turkey's decision...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
IndiaBirmingham Star

'India single largest source of govt information requests'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India is the single largest source of government information requests during the second half of 2020, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume, as per the Twitter Transparency Report released on Wednesday. India accounted for 25 per cent of the global volume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy