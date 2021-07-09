Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake
Input Output HK, the software company behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, invites all Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts to vote on the fifth round of Project Catalyst. According to the official announcement shared by Input Output HK on its social media channels, all ADA holders with at least 500 tokens are invited to join the list of voters in a major community-driven funding event, Project Catalyst.u.today
Comments / 0