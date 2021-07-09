Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cardano's (ADA) Project Catalyst Onboards Voters for Its Fifth Round with $2 Million At Stake

u.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInput Output HK, the software company behind Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, invites all Cardano (ADA) enthusiasts to vote on the fifth round of Project Catalyst. According to the official announcement shared by Input Output HK on its social media channels, all ADA holders with at least 500 tokens are invited to join the list of voters in a major community-driven funding event, Project Catalyst.

u.today

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inputoutputhk#Trezor#Project Catalyst Fund5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksambcrypto.com

This move would provide this confirmation for Cardano’s price movement

The Alonzo White test net kicked off on 15 July as Cardano inched closer towards enabling smart contracts on its platform. The recent upgrade allows about 500 users to test its smart contract features, a significant size up when compared to Alonzo Blue which was open to a limited number of participants.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Qredo Token Sale on CoinList Helps Add Over 30K New Token Holders, Solana, Rally Token Trading Support Extended

The event drew considerable demand on CoinList, with over 470,000 unique registrants “expressing their interest in the project.”. “While Satoshi took the trust out of transactions with Bitcoin, centralized methods of managing private keys reintroduced trust to the crypto market. Storing vulnerable keys in databases, and shunting them offline in hardware and paper wallets, has led to not only billion dollar security breaches, but soloed liquidity and market fragmentation: Assets are locked away and can’t be readily deployed in the DeFi ecosystem, with accessibility and granular control sacrificed for the sake of limited security.”
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Square Eyes Open Developer Platform For Crypto Products

Square is working on a new platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), Bloomberg reported. CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet Thursday (July 15) that the company wants to make it easier to “create non-custodial, permissionless and decentralized financial services.”. He said in the tweet that Square’s new venture thus far...
Softwareinvesting.com

Cardano Expands Testnet Support For Smart Contracts

Cardano's Alonzo White upgrade brings smart contracts one step closer to a mainnet release. Cardano has successfully carried out a hard fork and upgraded its testnet from Alonzo Blue to Alonzo White. This phase of the network will run for two to four weeks before the Cardano testnet moves to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Cardano price stuck in turbulence despite ADA’s Alonzo White hardfork

Cardano price is down 8.5% this week, building on last week’s drop below the influential 2018 high of $1.40. ADA is slowly approaching the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), a point of support on June 22. Alonzo White hard fork successfully deployed, upgrading the Alonzo testnet. Cardano price has not...
Marketsu.today

Cardano-Based NFT Project Spores Raises $2.3 Million: Details

Spores Network is going to reshape the segment of non-fungible tokens and decentralized financial protocols with Cardano (ADA) smart contract instruments. Spores Network raises $2.3 million from VC veterans. According to the press release shared with U.Today, Spores Network, a one-stop ecosystem for decentralized applications focused on Asian markets, has...
Businessaithority.com

HelloFlow Raises $1.6 Million for its No-code KYC and Client Onboarding Solution

HelloFlow, a Danish FinTech startup, has closed a $1.6 million Seed round led by a Danish VC PreSeed Ventures, and UK-based, Seedcamp. The company revolutionizes client onboarding and identity verification in the financial industry with a no-code platform, that integrates with ID authentication services in local markets. “Using the platform,...
EconomyNEWSBTC

How Cardano’s Catalyst Circle Will Improve Its Governance Model

Cardano has been moving fast into full decentralization. A few months ago, its developer IOG and its community celebrated the dropped of the D-parameter below 0. This company has announced a complement to its Project Catalyst, poised to give ADA holders further control over the network, the Catalyst Circle. Project...
MarketsInvestorPlace

These Catalysts Could Push Cardano’s ADA to New Heights

Not everything that happens in the crypto space causes massive price movements or generates loads of hype. Government crackdowns, dog-themed tweets and blockchain upgrades happen from time to time and can cause quite a stir, but sometimes smaller news is worth taking notice of as well. When it comes to Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), for example, there has been a surge of positive news surrounding the project.
Marketsu.today

Cardano’s Project Catalyst Closes Its Fund4 With 56 Proposals Funded

Input Output HK, a team behind the progress of Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, unveils the results of its fourth stage. Cardano’s Project Catalyst unites 216,000 enthusiasts. According to the official announcement by Input Output HK shared on its Twitter account, the Fund4 phase of Cardano’s community-driven initiative Project Catalyst has...
Marketsu.today

PayPal Dramatically Increases Limit for Cryptocurrency Purchases

PayPal has boosted its weekly purchase limit for digital assets to $100,000, the company announced Thursday. Its customers will also be able to purchase an unlimited amount of crypto on an annual basis. The changes are meant to make the process of buying crypto on PayPal more flexible:. These changes...
Worlddailyhodl.com

KCC Bridge Goes Live To Enable Token Cross-Chain Swap Between KCC and Ethereum

KCC, a new generation of public chain, has officially launched its cross-chain bridge, the KCC Bridge. It provides bridging services to the KCC public chain by allowing native tokens on other chains to interchangeably transact and circulate on KCC. The KCC Bridge will first support stablecoins such as USDT and...
Marketsu.today

Ethereum Miner Balances Are on the Road to Recovery: Santiment

On-chain market analysis firm Santiment shared statistics on the number of Ethereum miners. In its report, the think tank, in particular, touched on the changes that have taken place in recent months. Numbers showing growth. Santiment indicated on a chart that the number of Ethereum miners has been steadily growing;...
Gamblingu.today

Splinterlands NFT Ecosystem Accomplishes 100,000 Users Registered: Details

Splinterlands, one of the first online card games that integrated non-fungible tokens as in-game items, has celebrated a crucial adoption milestone. For the first time, its userbase surpassed 100,000 players. 100,000+ players, $20K in trading volume daily: Splinterlands adoption on fire. According to the official press release by the Splinterlands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy