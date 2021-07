The Meijer Festival of Races, which is part of the National Cherry Festival, will close part of Peninsula Drive on Saturday, July 10, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Garrett Boursaw (who is my nephew, by the way!) is the Cherry Festival contact person for the road closure. He notes that they will be staffing all of the crossroads to help re-route drivers to Center Road, which will remain open.