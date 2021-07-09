Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley: How Glassjaw Changed My Life
It's no secret that Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley is a diehard Glassjaw fan. The metalcore icon and his bandmates are quite transparently influenced by the Long Island group's soulful, chaotic and impassioned take on post-hardcore, and if that wasn't obvious on their first two albums, they squashed any doubts by inviting Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo to guest on their 2006 banger "Champing at the Bit."
