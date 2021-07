A rare 101.38-carat diamond was purchased by a private collector for $12.3 million (£8.8 million) at a Sotheby’s auction using cryptocurrency, the auction house said.The sale “marks the latest milestone in the adoption of cryptocurrency”, Sotheby’s said in an Instagram post on Saturday.The auction house’s Hong Kong division said last month that it will accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for the “exceptional 101.38-carat pear-shaped D flawless diamond... one of the earth’s rarest and greatest treasures.”It said it payment in Bitcoin and Ethereum would be accepted, but did not reveal which cryptocurrency was ultimately used by the mystery buyer...