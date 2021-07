The Food Manufacture Excellence Awards judging will be chaired by Geoff Eaton again for the third year in a row. Online entry for the industry Oscars opened on 5 July and close on 6 September​​. They are now simpler to enter than ever, companies can enter as many categories as they want and there are two new categories this year: the Sustainability Award and the Future Talent of The Year Award. Read our handy guide on how to win​​. For more information and to enter, visit www.foodmanawards.co.uk​​.