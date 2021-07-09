This 28-Year-Old Artist Made Over $130,000 Selling NFTs in Just 5 Months
Interest in NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, surged this year, garnering $2.5 billion in sales so far. That's compared to just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020. During this time, many artists, like Justin Aversano, have minted, or blockchain verified, their work. NFTs are unique digital assets, like jpegs and video clips, that are represented by code recorded on the blockchain, a decentralized digital ledger.www.nbcnewyork.com
Comments / 0