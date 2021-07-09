Could You Soon Get a Ticket From a Traffic Camera in Minnesota?

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota agencies are taking extra steps now that the state has entered the "drought warning" phase, with 52 percent of Minnesota in "severe drought" and four percent rated "extreme." The D-N-R is notifying those with water-use permits that they should follow conservation measures such as reducing landscape irrigation, using more efficient equipment and repairing leaks. Public water suppliers are being told that it's now time to implement water use-reduction measures -- and residents and landowners should keep an eye out for notices. D-N-R officials say they take the drought seriously and have a robust plan in place, but note that government agencies manage only a relatively small number of lakes and rivers and the rest are subject to natural fluctuations.