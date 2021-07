Our 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular certainly lived up to its name this year. This was the City’s first large-scale event since the onset of the pandemic, and it was great to see everyone having such a wonderful time. Next year we hope to bring back our full array of July 4th activities, including the Lakeside Fun Run, the Lakeside Pet Show, and the Summer Splash Party at the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center.