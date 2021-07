The Illinois Commerce Commission reached a tariff deal with Ameren Illinois that will pave the way toward the placing of more electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s busiest corridors. The agreement also has Ameren creating new customer incentives for those with electric vehicles. These incentives include rebates for those who choose charge the vehicles at home during non-peak energy hours when there will be less stress on the electrical grid. We spoke with Mike Abba, Director of Business Development for Ameren Illinois on Wake Up Tri-Counties about the incentives for customers and the ICC agreement to create more charging stations.