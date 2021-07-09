Cancel
Cars

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs): Defence and Technology Trends

By GlobalData Thematic Research
naval-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) are deployed for more sophisticated naval missions, the degree of human control over them is progressively decreasing. When autonomous systems start to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) developments fully, USVs will become increasingly capable. They could execute more complex missions, with increased autonomy and their own support packages.

