Fish and Game Commission to meet Tuesday, Wednesday in Pocatello
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has wolf depredation among other things on its agenda next week at its monthly meeting to be held in Pocatello. The commission will meet at the Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Tuesday meeting will include a public hearing allowing three-minute comments. The commission will also accept written comments.www.idahostatejournal.com
Comments / 0