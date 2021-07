Euro 2020 came to a close in dramatic fashion last night, and many footy fans will likely be finding that the end of the month-long tourney has left a void in their lives. Not to worry — we've got a few ideas that may help. Expect a few fairly obvious picks, as well as some that you might not have considered or realised were as readily available as they are... here are our suggestions for anyone who doesn't want to let the summer of soccer end just yet.