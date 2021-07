Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 14 (ANI/News Voir): The DS Group is supporting the Rubber Tapper's training project in Tripura under its CSR initiatives. Unskilledmarginal tribal farmers are trained for scientific ways of tapping and processing rubber plants. A scientific approach to tapping ensures better yield and is less damaging to the plant. This ensures higher incomes for longer periods of time. Farmers are also taught how to prevent plants from getting fungal infection - thereby instilling the idea that a healthier plant that lives longer is better for their income.