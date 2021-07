People frequently talk about the dangers of nuclear power. The three big and famous nuclear plant accidents have caused less than 100 direct deaths in total. These deaths are bad but this is still much safer than any other energy based on deaths per terawatt hour. Fossil fuel energy shortens everyones lifespan because burned fuel creates particulates that increase cancer and other diseases. The billions of tons of coal China burns every year decreases lifespan in China by about 3-4 years. People freak about nuclear waste that is all contained and stored. Yes, nuclear waste would be dangerous if you were right beside it and it was out of its container, but they never are. The fossil fuel waste is in your air and thus in your lungs. The waste in the water lasts forever. Mercury has no halflife. It is why you are told not to eat too much tuna. Here we will go over the nuclear accidents and some major hydroelectric dam accidents and some coal and metal mining water waste tailing dam accidents.