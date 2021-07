A customer came into a bank and asked to see a loan officer. The loan officer immediately came out of his office, they introduced themselves. “Hi, Mr. Smith, my name is James. How are you today?” James continued his conversation with Mr. Smith as he walked him to his office. Mr. Smith was interested in a car loan. James asked the pertinent questions and with that, was able to immediately acquire a quote for him. James was not able to beat Mr. Smith’s current rate. They continued to talk, realizing that James had gone to school with one of Mr. Smith’s nieces.