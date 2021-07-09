Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dear IOC, Please Fix Yourself

By Sydney N. Sweeney
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two weeks ago, Sha’Carri Richardson was on fire at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Calling special attention to the 21-year-old sprinter was her distinct style—orange hair, fake lashes, and embellished acrylic nails. But Richardson’s Flo-Jo-inspired fashion sense was only part of the reason all eyes were on her. In her post-race interview, after conquering the 100-meter dash, she revealed that her biological mother had died a week before.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caster Semenya
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Tommie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Black People#The U S Olympic Trials#American#Olympian#Ioc#Nazi#Black Olympians#Wada#Fina#Afro#Misogynoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Sha’Carri Richardson receives Olympic ban after testing positive for weed—and people are mad

Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the breakout stars of this Olympic season, a champion 100m sprinter who is beloved both for her athletic skill and her distinctive charisma. But on Friday, the news broke that Richardson would not compete in the Olympic 100m race after all. Despite qualifying on June 19, she’s been suspended from competition after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.
FitnessNew York Post

Trans woman weightlifter cleared to compete in Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has cleared a transgender athlete to compete in the upcoming Tokyo games. The IOC ruled Saturday that Laurel Hubbard, 43, who is a biological man, can compete for New Zealand in the women’s weightlifting super-heavyweight category and that her inclusion does not violate the current rules on the books.
Societymichiganchronicle.com

Trials Aren’t Over for Black Olympians Just Yet

As the 2021 Tokyo Olympics draw near and Sha’Carri Richardson is still under suspension (after Olympic officials found THC in her system), conversations have sparked over policies that many fans consider oppressive – especially toward Black athletes. With many Black athletes soon competing in the Tokyo Olympics, a number of...
SocietyWebMD

Do Trans Women Athletes Have Advantages?

July 15, 2021 -- The participation of transgender women in female sports will garner even more attention when the New Zealand weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, becomes the first openly trans athlete to participate in the Olympic games. WebMD/Medscape interviewed sports physicist Joanna Harper, who has advised the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
SportsArkansas Online

Olympians prepare to go it alone in Tokyo

Michael Phelps reached for his mother's hand through a chain-link fence near the pool. The 19-year-old swimmer had just won his first Olympic medal -- gold, of course -- at the 2004 Athens Games, and he wanted to share it with the woman who raised him on her own. That...
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID-19 protocols forcing Olympians to go it alone in Tokyo

Michael Phelps reached for his mother’s hand through a chainlink fence near the pool. The 19-year-old swimmer had just won his first Olympic medal — gold, of course — at the 2004 Athens Games, and he wanted to share it with the woman who raised him on her own. That...
College Sportsmorningbrew.com

One rule has stopped most brands from working with athletes during The Olympics. That just changed.

Even if they can’t afford NBC’s television inventory, companies still want to be part of The Olympics. This year, it will be easier for them to get involved: During the 20202021 Summer Olympics, for the first time, athletes are allowed to work with brands that aren’t official sponsors of the event. You know, during those few weeks when archery is actually popular.
WorldColumbus Dispatch

10 questions leading into the Tokyo Olympics

Yes, the Tokyo Games are happening. After a year’s postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, and despite widespread opposition that has reached outrage level among some Japanese people and medical experts, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held this summer. The Olympics are July 23 to Aug. 8, while the Paralympics will be Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Team USA, bettors try to strike gold at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic icons Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt have retired, and Simone Biles won’t be on the betting board for the Tokyo Games. But there’s a wide array of other wagering options on the Summer Olympics at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The United States is a prohibitive -1,000 favorite at the Westgate...

Comments / 1

Community Policy