Dear IOC, Please Fix Yourself
Just two weeks ago, Sha’Carri Richardson was on fire at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Calling special attention to the 21-year-old sprinter was her distinct style—orange hair, fake lashes, and embellished acrylic nails. But Richardson’s Flo-Jo-inspired fashion sense was only part of the reason all eyes were on her. In her post-race interview, after conquering the 100-meter dash, she revealed that her biological mother had died a week before.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 1