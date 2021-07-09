Diamondbuck is Sponge frontman’s new musical best friend

Another music project seems like the last thing Vinnie Dombroski needs. He’s had hits and toured the world with Sponge, has fronted the bands Crud and the Orbitsuns and was part of Loudhouse and the all-star Spys4Darwin. Somehow, however, he’s found time and passion for Diamondbuck, an irreverent, outlaw country-style persona that lets the Detroit musician sing about “Bounced Checks and Hotel Wrecks,” “Dog Hair Soup” and “Praying at the Shrine of Devious Saints.”