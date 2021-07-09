Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Diamondbuck is Sponge frontman’s new musical best friend

By Gary Graff
The Oakland Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother music project seems like the last thing Vinnie Dombroski needs. He’s had hits and toured the world with Sponge, has fronted the bands Crud and the Orbitsuns and was part of Loudhouse and the all-star Spys4Darwin. Somehow, however, he’s found time and passion for Diamondbuck, an irreverent, outlaw country-style persona that lets the Detroit musician sing about “Bounced Checks and Hotel Wrecks,” “Dog Hair Soup” and “Praying at the Shrine of Devious Saints.”

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sponge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy