Pagnotta: Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken have discussed Kyle Okposo trade

The NHL draft rankings article I do every year is my own Sabres draft board that I like to put out to the community so that when a player is drafted you have something on DBTB to go to reference a player (provided I thought they were worth drafting). It also provides a list that you can cross off players to see who I’d take at each tier as the draft goes on if you’re a newbie to the NHL draft or just a casual fan who wants to know what I’d do.