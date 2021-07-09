Cancel
Pagnotta: Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken have discussed Kyle Okposo trade

By Franklin Heinzmann
WGR550
 8 days ago

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta shared that the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken have discussed a trade surrounding Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.

www.audacy.com

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
