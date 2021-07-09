Pagnotta: Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken have discussed Kyle Okposo trade
The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta shared that the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken have discussed a trade surrounding Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.www.audacy.com
The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta shared that the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken have discussed a trade surrounding Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
Comments / 0