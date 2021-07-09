Pewabic Pottery is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization in Detroit dedicated to enriching people’s lives through molding and crafting clay, along with offering educational programs. Founded in 1903 by neighbors Mary Chase Perry and Horace Caulkins, it outlasted most other pottery companies in the city and continues to operate today. It offers classes and hosts an annual garden party — which was held virtually again this year due to COVID-19. The auction fundraiser, which ended on June 27, featured experiences and items for purchase. All proceeds benefit the programs, events, and experiences offered by Pewabic throughout the year.