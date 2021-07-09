Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Watch: A conversation on America's digital connectivity

By Axios Events
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On July 16 at 12:30pm ET, Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried and national technology correspondent Kim Hart will unpack efforts to close the digital divide and the future of 5G technologies, featuring FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, The Manufacturing Institute executive director Carolyn Lee and Qualcomm Incorporated president & CEO Cristiano Amon. Register.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
Person
Sal Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Incorporated#Ipo#America#Politics#Khan Academy#Haitian#The New York Times#Pentagon#Military Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Internet
News Break
FCC
Related
InternetTechCrunch

Homebrew leads Z1’s effort to bring digital banking to Latin America’s teens

A number of other investors also participated in the financing including Clocktower Ventures, Mantis – the VC firm owned by The Chainsmokers, Goodwater, Gaingels, Soma Capital and Rebel Fund. Notably, Mantis has also backed Step, a teen-focused fintech based in the U.S., and Goodwater has also invested in Greenlight, which too has a similar offering as Z1.
InternetBlack Hills Pioneer

Rural America deserves a reliable connection

OPINION — South Dakotans and other Americans who live in rural areas deserve the same internet access as people living in urban areas. Expanding internet access in rural America has long been a priority for me, and building and maintaining reliable networks across the United States has never been more critical.
InternetWorld Economic Forum

Why digital connectivity needs to be a global priority

Meaningful digital connectivity is described as available, accessible, relevant, affordable, safe, trusted, and user-empowering. Nearly half the population in Central Asia is not digitally connected, and many of the unconnected live in rural and remote areas, writes a World Bank expert. Studies show that countries with robust connectivity infrastructure can...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on the future of alternative energy

On July 14 at 12:30pm ET, Axios energy reporter Ben Geman will unpack alternative energy innovations and the impacts they'll make this year and beyond, featuring American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal and more. Register. Go deeper. NWA summer camp guide: It's not too late to sign up for...
Technologycisco.com

Digital Hope in action – how to create smart and connected communities

I’ve thought a lot about how the ultimate goal of technology is to make the world a better place – a philosophy I like to call ‘Digital Hope.’ As VP of Global IoT Sales for Cisco, I’m in the fortunate position to influence how private companies and public agencies deploy our technology to help people. But there is always more to be done.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NICE CXone SmartReach delivers proactive conversational AI for digital experiences

NICE launched CXone SmartReach following the acquisition of ContactEngine. CXone SmartReach is a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution that enables organizations to have proactive, multi-day, asynchronous conversations – interacting with customers through their channels of choice even before they reach out for service. ContactEngine AI manages intelligent conversations, transforming...
Technologyfranchising.com

Building Stronger Customer Connections In The Digital Age

Technology is changing the world but not always for the better. In 2025, there will be more machines in the workforce than humans. There are restaurants now that literally don’t have a single human employee. Artificial intelligence will have the ability to do nearly any job currently being done by...
Internetthesalemnewsonline.com

Helping communities become digitally connected

Adoption of broadband has the potential to boost a community’s economic growth and quality of life. But in much of Missouri, especially rural areas, the high-bandwidth wirelines to connect households and businesses don’t exist. Helping more Missouri communities become digitally connected was the topic of a recent webinar by the...
InternetWorld Bank Blogs

The Digital Regulation Handbook: A guide for digital transformation

Digital applications permeate all aspects of our economies and societies, enabling us to sell and purchase goods, access government services, play games, listen to music, watch movies, travel more efficiently, and so much more. But serious questions are still unanswered. For example, how can we protect critical digital infrastructure from...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Twitter reveals affinity group operations

For the first time, Twitter is publicly revealing how its business resource groups are supported and run. Why it matters: Internal employee networks and support groups are typically self-organized around demographics and interests. They've become a key part of corporate operations and culture, not to mention overall diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on biosimilars and drug development

On July 22 at 12:30pm ET, Axios senior editor Sam Baker and health care reporter Caitlin Owens will discuss the future of biosimilars and other innovative approaches to lowering the cost of treatment for patients in the U.S., featuring Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Carolina Blood and Cancer Care CEO Dr. Kashyap Patel. Register.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Bank of America's digital user engagement soars even as adoption decelerates

Bank of America disclosed that users are turning to digital channels more frequently, even as adoption slows. With adoption now approaching saturation, engagement will become the next frontier for banks. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
WorldTheme Park Insider

Watch The Muppets Declare America's Independence

To celebrate the United States' Independence Day, I offer our video of The Muppets Present Great Moments in American History: The Declaration of Independence. Sadly, this fun show is no longer performed at Walt Disney World, but at least we still have video of it. The Muppets celebrate America like no one else.
Internetthefastmode.com

Verizon Business Expands Fixed Wireless 5G to 42 Cities

Verizon Business announced that 5G Business Internet, a fixed-wireless Internet offering for businesses of all sizes, is now available in parts of 42 U.S. cities, a rapid expansion from the previous total of 24 announced in April. Verizon Business is also offering a credit of up to $1,500 to offset...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Watch North America’s largest Passive House rise in the Bronx

Trinity Financial is nearing the end of construction of the largest Passive House project in construction for North America to date. The 26-story, 310,000 s/f development at 425 Grand Concourse is over 75 percent completed and is expected to open in the Spring of 2022. Designed by Dattner Architects, built...
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Internet of Things Networks Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | SAP, Oracle, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Internet of Things Networks Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Internet of Things Networks market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Internet of Things Networks Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: The concept of Internet of Things (IoT) is simple, although its capability is unlimited and its usage can change the entire paradigm of legacy technology. This technology is based on embedding a network interface into objects, allowing communications among them to provide various services for users. Subsequently, each object will have its own identiﬁer, such as an Internet Protocol address (IP address) in the current Internet which can connect and communicate with other objects through the IoT networking environment. IoT is projected to change human life and open a larger and even more innovative market than its predecessor. Additionally, the IoT environment is not speciﬁcally considered at the device level. It is also concentrated on the infrastructure side, such as gateways for billions of devices, services, user-centric information sharing services, Big Data, and customized data for the users. Major Players in This Report Include, Intel Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), General Electric (United States)
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

Here's an M-App Connected With a Futuristic Virtual Healthcare Platform And Digital Therapeutics In Asia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Europe-based digital health startup Epillo has launched a unique integrated mobile application for patients, connected with a digital health delivery system for healthcare practitioners, and care providers. This interconnected technology is here to transform the quality of virtual care for patients while increasing the reach for patients, and healthcare providers (doctors, care teams, clinic managers, pharmacies, laboratories, health coaches, dieticians).

Comments / 0

Community Policy