SNAPPED: Scarlet Skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregate)

Scarlet Skyrocket, also known as Desert Trumpets, bloom in various climates from British Columbia to Northern Mexico. This perennial is a common and versatile wildflower that flourishes in environments from sagebrush fields to forests. The wildflowers are shaped like trumpets, and the deep red color attracts hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies.

Learn more about Scarlet Skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregate) .

