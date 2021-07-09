Cancel
Park City, UT

SNAPPED: Scarlet Skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregate)

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
TownLift
TownLift
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si422_0asDcV7L00

Scarlet Skyrocket, also known as Desert Trumpets, bloom in various climates from British Columbia to Northern Mexico. This perennial is a common and versatile wildflower that flourishes in environments from sagebrush fields to forests. The wildflowers are shaped like trumpets, and the deep red color attracts hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies.

Learn more about Scarlet Skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregate) .

Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com .


TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

