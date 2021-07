Https://twitter.com/dgoold/status/1411783787931914242. Martinez started Sunday’s game vs. the Rockies, but he was removed during the fourth inning due to a bruised right thumb. He suffered the injury during a plate appearance vs. German Marquez. Martinez was pitching well before exiting, allowing just one run on one hit. That said, Mike Shildt told reporters after the game that the injury is minor and that Martinez is considered day-to-day. That means he should be able to make his next start.