Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Podcast revisits how the biggest stories unfolded on TV news

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For a broadcast journalist, they are the moments that MSNBC's Brian Williams says you can almost feel people watching you. Planes crash into the World Trade Center. A president is assassinated. An election is thrown into turmoil. The first human walks on the moon. Daily life is cast aside and people gather around televisions to soak in the news.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Msnbc#Ap#Msnbc#The World Trade Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Fox News Show Drew Big Ratings Tuesday with Network Star Guest Host

Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. show that launched earlier this year and has since been hosted by a rotating slate of familiar faces, notched a major victory Tuesday, getting enough viewers to be one of the top five most-watched shows on cable news in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

FX To Open 'American Horror Stories' Pop-Up Bakery (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the “Night Bites Bakery” sensory experience will pop up in New York and Los Angeles this summer to celebrate the premieres of the new anthology series “American Horror Stories” and the 10th installment of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. The immersive shop will open its doors for...
WorldNewsTimes

'CBS Evening News' Executive Producer Jay Shaylor Departs

Jay Shaylor, the executive producer of “CBS Evening News,” has stepped down from his post, one of the first significant rearrangements of top producers at the ViacomCBS news division since it was placed under the aegis of new top executives. “Jay Shaylor is leaving the company. We thank him for...
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

Brian Williams marks the 25th anniversary of MSNBC

The left-leaning cable news network that started as a partnership between Microsoft and NBC launched on July 15, 1996, replacing the short-lived NBC cable channel America's Talking. MSNBC's debut was two days before the TWA Flight 800 catastrophe and three months before Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. "I was serving as Chief White House Correspondent for NBC News when I got the call from the boss: he wanted to see me in New York," Williams, who now hosts MSNBC's The 11th Hour, recalls on the MSNBC website. "Something about a new assignment. Something big was afoot. Upon arrival the assignment was revealed to me: a plan for a new cable network, designed for a new age. With some ceremony, Andy Lack revealed the new logo. He pulled back a piece of tissue paper covering a piece of black poster board. The peacock and "NBC" lettering were of course instantly recognizable, but this logo had a strange new prefix — the letters 'MS.' The future was upon us, I was told. Microsoft had reached a partnership agreement with NBC, and together they were forming something new. Almost a decade before the invention of the iPhone or Twitter, and years before a young Harvard student came up with Facebook, we were launching a network to combine television news with the still-new and overwhelming World Wide Web. From those early days I am left with grainy video of our first broadcasts, and a coveted blue polo shirt with "Launch Team" embroidered over the logo. I was the second voice on the network. The honor of taking us on the air went to a wonderfully talented broadcaster named Jodi Applegate. I hope she has watched our terrific growth with pride. I know I have. Our launch may have been modest. But a quarter century of hard work has guaranteed the next 25 years will be anything but. Our future is limitless."
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Megyn Kelly Will Launch SiriusXM Weekday Talk Radio Show

Megyn Kelly’s time on Fox News and NBC came to an end some time ago, but she continues to find ways to stay in the game. The former TV anchor, best known for her tenure on the Fox News Channel primetime schedule and a chaotic period at NBC News, will launch a new weekday talk program on satellite-radio broadcaster SiriusXM, starting Sept. 7. “The Megyn Kelly Show” will air weekdays between noon and 2 p.m. eastern on the outlet’s “Triumph” channel, which is devoted to programming that offers advice and inspiration. Other Triumph hosts include Nancy Grace, Dave Ramsey, Dr. Laura Schlessinger and Glenn Beck.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

CNN Snares Kasie Hunt From NBC in Big Bet on Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN has snatched Kasie Hunt, the Capitol Hill correspondent long viewed as a rising star at NBC News, as part of an aggressive bid to push the WarnerMedia cable-news outlet into the new frontier of streaming video. Hunt surprised viewers Friday on her early-morning MSNBC program, “Way Too Early,” by...
TV SeriesZimbio

These New TV Shows Are The Biggest Hits And Misses Of 2021

The TV landscape just gets prettier and prettier every year. More and more quality shows come out every season now thanks to the sheer number of networks and streaming services doing battle. It's impossible to keep up. Kind of. We like TV a lot. This year, we've seen amazing new...
TV & VideosMac Observer

Lisey’s Story on Apple TV+: How Boo’ya Moon Was Created

Taking something from the mind, and page, of Stephen King to the screen is no small feat. In a recently released clip, production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, Director of Photography Darius Khondji, and director Pablo Larrain describe how they did it for the Apple TV+ adaptation of Lisey’s Story. Check...
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Revisiting the Wonderland Murders

The true-crime podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Forbes

Podcast Revisits The Wild And Wooly Origins Of San Diego Comic-Con

Usually this time in July means one thing to the wide world of pop culture fandom: San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, COVID precautions led organizers to scrap the in-person summer edition of the show for the second straight year (although a scaled down version is in the works for November). But if you are feeling the absence of Comic-Con like a phantom limb, a new podcast from SiriusXM could help scratch the itch while you are waiting for the Comic-Con @Home panels to start airing next week.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: Here’s the 3 Worst Performing Guest Hosts So Far Following Savannah Guthrie’s Stint

Later tonight (6/25), Jeopardy! guest host Savannah Guthrie is making her final appearance on the game show, so here’s the ratings for all interim hosts until now. On Friday night, the interim host finishes up her two-week stint on the game show. Ever since longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November from pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! has used a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts. Some have been great and others have been lackluster, but everyone seems to have their own personal favorite.
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy