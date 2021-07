The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AACCW) has promoted Jona Moore to be its vice president. “Jona has demonstrated she has what it takes to meet every challenge we have put before her since joining our organization. She deserves this promotion. We’re going to need her leadership, her vision and her energy as we continue to be impactful to both Black Entrepreneurs and the Wisconsin community,” said Ossie Kendrix, president and CEO of the AACCW, in a statement.