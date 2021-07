The Sunday Silly Market in Park City’s Old Town was the main 4th of July attraction this year for throngs of visitors and locals alike. People attended from all over the country, and some did not find out the parade had been rescheduled until it was too late. Hattie Hawkins, who was in town from St. Louis to visit her sister, was surprised there was no parade on the 4th, but said they enjoyed spending the day in town all the same.