Neymar claims friendship with Lionel Messi is 'on the line' in Copa America final

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain winger Neymar has confessed that his friendship with Lionel Messi will be on the line when Brazil face Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final on Sunday. The pair, who remain very close from their mutual time at Barcelona, will come-head-to-head in the Sunday's final, where Brazil are looking to retain their crown and Argentina want to get their hands on the prize for the first time since 1993.

