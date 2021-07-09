Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Must Read: Bergdorf Goodman Expands Beauty Offering, the Resurgence of Y2K Fashion Trends

By Stephanie Saltzman
fashionista.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Friday, Bergdorf Goodman introduced an overhauled version of its beauty department. Per James Manso of WWD, "The retailer will be launching a new beauty edit centered around new innovations in beauty, ranging from technologically advanced products to those with natural ingredients. Dubbed the BG Beauty Edit, the new curation will live both in brick-and-mortar and online." Bergdorf Goodman is also set to launch a "Men's Self-Care Shop" stocked with grooming products on Aug. 18. {WWD}

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Y2k#Jeans#Wwd#Instyle#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

These ’70s Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We've revisited the ’90s; we've done butterfly clips, straightened tendrils, scrunchies, and Rachel Green–style plastic claw clasps. So where to next? Well, ’70s hair trends just called, and they're ready for a revival. This season, brush up on Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, and Brigitte Bardot. All four are...
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

It’s A Lifestyle: These 4 Brands Offer Both Fashion & Clean Beauty

Designers will be the first to admit the world doesn’t need more brands—and yet we crave beautiful things that make us feel good, inside and out. As shoppers, we’re always searching for our next go-t0, whether in fashion or beauty. That’s why many brands today are choosing to make it all, creating a full lifestyle for their customers to dive into.
ApparelRefinery29

From Sk8r Boy Suspenders To Juicy Couture, Y2K Fashion Is Back. Here’s Why.

The rumors are true: Y2K trends — including low-rise jeans, whale tails, and corsets — are back, both on the runways and on social media. They might have terrorized millennials who lived through them (and survived to tell), but they’re sparking excitement among Gen Z who are looking at decades past for fashion inspiration.
New York City, NYWwd.com

Danielle Guizio Expands Denim Offering

New York City-based women’s wear designer Danielle Guizio has expanded her denim offering with two new styles, following her namesake offering’s success at its launch in 2019, which sold out. “To add more range within our denim collection symbolizes growth not only within this category but growth in our knowledge...
Musiccollegecandy.com

6 Fashion and Beauty Documentaries That You Have To Watch

Great fashion and beauty documentaries have informative commentary, intimate moments, never-before-seen footage, impeccable garments, extraordinary makeup and surprise appearances from family and friends. This article lists and describes 6 of those. Catwalk (1995) The 1990s was the decade of the supermodel and high-end fashion, and Catwalk captures supermodels Christy Turlington,...
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: How to Build an Influencer Marketing Team, Why Beauty Marketing Still Has an LGBTQ+ Problem

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. The increase in M&A activity in the influencer marketing space points to the growing importance of a thoughtful influencer marketing strategy for both agencies and brands. "They must decide their focus — building technology or relationships, honing skills in creativity or analytics, for example — as well as if it's worth it to build out a team versus simply buying one," writes Alexandra Mondalek in a piece for Business of Fashion on how to build an influencer marketing team. Mondalek goes on to discuss what services these teams should include and how they can handle the fundamental aspects of brokering influencer deals. {Business of Fashion}
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Breaking Down the Green Trend Sweeping the Fashion World

It’s official: fashion has become completely obsessed with the color green. The shade has appeared in all hues at Molly Goddard, Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, and Kim Shui for spring—and it’s showing up in the form of much-adored objects, like the Bottega Veneta shopping bags. Then there’s TikTok, whose users’ recent enthusiasm for drinking chlorophyll shows that even the most basic necessities must be drenched in green.
New York City, NYPosted by
Forbes

Neiman Marcus Explores Sale Of Bergdorf Goodman

According to press reports, Neiman Marcus has been interviewing bankers for the possible sale of Bergdorf Goodman. Neiman Marcus came out of bankruptcy in September 2020 and is still trying to raise cash. The report by Lisa Fickenscher of the New York Post reports that Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp.is an interested...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Top 30 Luxury Fashion Trends in July

These July 2021 luxury fashion designs are pushing the boundaries of apparel. A focus on creativity and the digitalization of fashion is notable among these product innovations. From edible designer handbags to digital ready-to-wear fashion, luxury designers incorporate various experimental elements into their work. For example, the famous fashion brand,...
Skin Carefoxbaltimore.com

Summer beauty trends

As the weather changes, your beauty products should as well. Fashion and lifestyle expert Margo Burr joins us to break down this summer's hottest beauty trends.
Designers & CollectionsDaily Californian

2000s fashion trends we should leave in the past

The Y2K aesthetic is back and ruling the fashion industry. Everywhere you go, someone is sporting a bucket hat or a shoulder purse. As I scrolled through the outfits of different 2000s celebs, there were some unflattering trends that really don’t need to reappear. It makes me throw up a little in my mouth just talking about them. But we need to discuss them to prevent their return this decade.
Interior DesignHarper's Bazaar

Shop Kelly Wearstler's 13 Must-Haves in Fashion, Home, and Beauty

“My shopping philosophy for fashion and furniture is the same: If you see something you love, do not walk away,” Kelly Wearstler tells BAZAAR.com. “I also believe in shopping from a wide variety of sources. I’m always mixing vintage—I trawl vintage shops in every city I visit—with designs by contemporary creatives.” Wearstler is one of the most recognizable names in interior design with a full home collection and recent viral MasterClass that introduced her bold style to even more people. Chances are you’ve stayed in a hotel designed by her—the Santa Monica Proper Hotel is an Instagram favorite. But she’s also very much a fashion girl. Her irreverent approach to fashion often mirrors her unexpected interiors choices.
Designers & Collectionscityline.tv

How To Pull Off Decades Of Fashion Trends In 2021

Revisiting the decades through fashion is so interesting, every decade has its own calling card! We’re revisiting trends from the flower power 70s, the conservative 80s, grungy 90s and the fashion decade that makes us ALL cringe, the 2000s. Here’s how your can wear those trends. 70s. The era of...
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Rachel Brosnahan Is Elegant in One-Shoulder Peach Satin Gown at the 2021 amFAR Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Rachel Brosnahan took a break from filming the highly anticipated third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in New York City to jet to Antibes, France, for the 2021 amFAR Gala. The star brought her husband Jason Ralph to the star-studded event, held on the last night before the end of the Cannes Film Festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy