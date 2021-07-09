Must Read: Bergdorf Goodman Expands Beauty Offering, the Resurgence of Y2K Fashion Trends
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Friday, Bergdorf Goodman introduced an overhauled version of its beauty department. Per James Manso of WWD, "The retailer will be launching a new beauty edit centered around new innovations in beauty, ranging from technologically advanced products to those with natural ingredients. Dubbed the BG Beauty Edit, the new curation will live both in brick-and-mortar and online." Bergdorf Goodman is also set to launch a "Men's Self-Care Shop" stocked with grooming products on Aug. 18. {WWD}fashionista.com
