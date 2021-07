Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Gives Moving Performance on 'America's Got Talent'. After stepping away for the spotlight decades ago, actor Michael Winslow returned last night, making his debut on the America’s Got Talent stage as one of the more famous acts to ever try out for the show. The Police Academy and Spaceballs star performed his quirky “voicetramentalist” talents for judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, showing off his uncanny ability to transform his voice into just about any sound.