Sonic Colors: Ultimate gets a new trailer

A narrative journey through one man’s life, Where The Heart Leads is an absorbing tale with a few niggling issues. The Finger Guns Review. “Player choices matter”. I’ve read those words countless times over the past decade. Whether it be binary choices down a branching narrative or something deeper, it’s a phrase that implies that there’s depth to a story. So often though, these choices are either heavily signposted as “good vs evil”, leaving little room for nuance, or send the player to the same destinations via a slightly altered journey. Where The Heart Leads, the latest game from ReCore creator Armature, is something a little different. Choices, as inconsequential as they may appear on the surface, do matter here and often not in the way you might think.