Accounts in Transit: R&J Strategic Comms. Dishes for Dartcor

R&J Strategic Communications dishes for Dartcor, a provider of corporate dining services. R&J will leverage public relations, content marketing, and social media capabilities to bolster Dartcor’s brand voice, image, and awareness in the New York and Philadelphia metro areas. The agency will also work to establish Dartcor as a thought leader in the corporate dining vertical and grow its bottom line as the region begins to plan for the return to work. Dartcor serves more than 50,000 employees in companies across the Tri-State metropolitan areas, delivering such services as corporate cafes, office pantries, coffee and juice bars, catering, and virtual food halls. “With the pandemic behind us, creating a collaborative work environment in which employees feel safe, appreciated and supported in their return to the office is mission critical for companies in every industry,” said R&J president Scott Marioni.