Travel Network Shows Power of Integrated Marketing

FLM Harvest, a marketing, communications and consulting agency focused on food and agriculture, rebrands as Curious Plot. The 90-person agency says that the new brand is the result of a year-long discovery, strategic alignment, brand naming and identity process. Its ownership, leadership, team members, clients and services remain unchanged. Those services include public relations, creative and content, social/digital, media and management consulting. “Curious Plot signals our own evolution and continued growth in our dedicated space,” said Curious Plot president and CEO Laurie Fleck. “We were very thoughtful about our approach to our rebrand. It involved the entire agency, and the outcome is a new identity that helps us tell our unique and authentic story,” Fleck said.