On the Move: International Dairy Foods Assn Brings on DOA Vet Herrick
The International Dairy Foods Association brings on Matt Herrick as senior VP of public affairs and communications, and executive director of the IDFA Foundation. Herrick most recently served as director of communications at the U.S. Department of Agriculture under Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Before that, he was at IDFA as senior VP of executive and strategic communications. Herrick has also served as a senior vice president with Story Partners, where he founded and managed the agency’s food, nutrition, and trade practice. In his new post, Herrick will lead IDFA’s communications and public affairs activities with a particular focus on advancing advocacy priorities, coordinating organizational strategy, and leading media and marketing. IDFA president and CEO Michael Dykes cited Herrick’s “two decades of experience and leadership in food and agriculture communications and social impact.”www.odwyerpr.com
