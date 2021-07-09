On the Move: International Dairy Foods Assn Brings on DOA Vet Herrick

The owners of Emmett’s, Ben and Michael Kelley, plan to open a second café at the renovated Open Air building in the Old North. It's a natural fit, given that the brothers are also partners in The Kelley Cos., which purchased the historic two-story brick building at 2571 Neil Ave. from Columbus City Schools in 2019. “The history of this building, its architectural detail and the location along the Olentangy Trail made this space extremely attractive,” said Ben Kelley in a press release. The news comes on the heels of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing’s big announcement that it plans to open an offshoot brewpub called Understory at Open Air. The real estate developers opened Emmett’s first location last year at 744 S. High St. in the Brewery District, and it was soon named one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants. Emmett’s Open Air location, which is slated to open in the fall, will serve fan favorites such as the One-Handed, Chia Rose Parfait and The Emmything, as well as more lunch options, juices and smoothies. The new café will accommodate 49 guests inside and feature a large outdoor patio. It will also sport a walk-up window for guests coming in off the Olentangy Trail.