Hello Neighbors! Here is a list of upcoming permitted park events!. A reminder that this list of park events may not always be exhaustive, and if you have concerns about activities at parks, you can always call MPD, either via 911 or the non-emergency number: (608) 255-2345. You can also reach Madison Parks at (608) 266-4711, or after hours, weekends and holidays at (608) 235-0448.