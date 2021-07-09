Cancel
Florida State

Florida Cold Case 2008: Lawrence P. Higgins Found Murdered In His Garage

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpVmW_0asDX86e00

On October 10, 2008, at 9:50 am, the victim, Lawrence P. Higgins, 61, was found deceased in the garage of his residence located at 11523 Trotting Down Dr., Odessa.

Higgins died as a result of upper body trauma; therefore his death was ruled as a homicide, according to investigators.

A business associate of Higgins went to check on him after not hearing from him for several days. Robbery does not appear to be a motive in the murder, according to authorities.

Lawrence Higgins was an avid thoroughbred racehorse owner and left behind three daughters from his first marriage and an adopted son from his second marriage.

A former insurance law practitioner in D.C., Higgins was the CEO of Delaware-based Icarus Aircraft, which provides blimps and flying crews to corporate customers. He was also a racehorse owner and executive vice president of the Tampa Bay Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.

This case has remained unsolved.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this case and who wants to be eligible for a cash rewards is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, text CSTB plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tampa, FL
