IU Student-Athletes Now Eligible To Make Money Off Name, Image And Likeness

By Ethan Burks
indianapublicmedia.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAA officials will now allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), which means IU players can use their personal brands to make money. The rule change essentially ends amateurism in collegiate athletics. Third-party entities such as companies, boosters and social media platforms can all compensate players.

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

