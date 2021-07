In May of 2021, construction workers working the site of the future Bartholomew County judicial building in Colombus, Indiana, found something startling: human remains. Human bones were found during excavation and, naturally, a discovery like this prompts an investigation. What was discovered was anything but uninteresting: the bones found were at least 2,000 years old, and likely belong to a small group of Native persons buried there long ago. These ancient remains found in Indiana open the door for us to take a closer look at the people they’re thought to belong to.