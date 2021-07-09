COVID cases spiking in Lake County since the end of June
LAKE COUNTY— The spike in COVID-19 cases impacting rural counties has not spared Lake County according to the latest update posted on the county’s Public Health department’s website, which at press time Friday reported an increase of 47 new cases and a spike in the testing positivity rate to over 6 percent. (an increase of 2.3 percent from the previous week.) This brings the current total of active cases to 54.www.record-bee.com
