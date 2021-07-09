Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, CA

COVID cases spiking in Lake County since the end of June

By Ariel Carmona
Lake County Record Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY— The spike in COVID-19 cases impacting rural counties has not spared Lake County according to the latest update posted on the county’s Public Health department’s website, which at press time Friday reported an increase of 47 new cases and a spike in the testing positivity rate to over 6 percent. (an increase of 2.3 percent from the previous week.) This brings the current total of active cases to 54.

www.record-bee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#County Public Health#Rocky Point Center#Lakeport Post Acute#Meadowbrook Nursing#Senior Centers#The Area Agency On Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy