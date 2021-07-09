Soap Alums Land New Gigs

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS), Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan, DAYS) and David Fumero (ex-Cristian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) have been cast as the leads in the independent Latinx holiday movie, A Christmas & Postre, directed by Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, OLTL), deadline.com is reporting exclusively. Banus will play Carmen, a pastry chef, Fumero will play Victor, who employs her at his holiday event and Hapka plays Jax, with whom Carmen is paired. Hapka also posted the news on Instagram, enthusing, “Got to make this fun holiday flick with the homie, @camila ! Also had the pleasure of being directed by my long-time friend, @britt_underwood (this was her directorial debut!). Big thanks to @autumnfederici , @jakehelgren , @ninthhousefilms, and @marvistaent for trusting me with another one of their projects. It’s always an adventure and a pleasure 🙂 —and of course thank you @deadline for the love!”