What's behind the unknown disease killing birds in New Jersey?

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown disease has been recently killing New Jersey birds, after similar discoveries had been made in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Delaware and other mid-Atlantic states as early as mid-May. Dr. Nicole Lewis, the wildlife veterinarian for the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, has collected about 30 birds, all...

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 2

