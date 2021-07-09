What's behind the unknown disease killing birds in New Jersey?

Statement by Virginia Cooperative Extension Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation. Virginia is one of a growing number of states in the mid-Atlantic and greater Ohio River Valley regions currently experiencing a situation where large numbers of birds have become sick, incapacitated, or died. Although extensive investigation and testing is underway, a causative agent has not yet been identified. Not all bird species appear to be affected; those most affected so far have been Common Grackles, Blue Jays, European Starlings, American Robins, and various finch species. At this time, there does not appear to be any indication of transmission to or impact for humans, but residents are urged to not come into direct contact with nor handle any birds until such time as a causative factor has been determined.