What's behind the unknown disease killing birds in New Jersey?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it receives dozens of reports of sick and dying birds. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, sick and dying songbirds have been found in over 65 counties of Indiana. On July 2, the mysterious disease killed numerous birds in 53 counties. Currently, dying and sick birds are present in Allen, Benton, Bartholomew, Brown, Boone, Cass, Carroll, Clay, Clark, Crawford, Clinton, Decatur, Dearborn, Delaware, DeKalb, Elkhart, Dubois, Floyd, Fayette, Gibson, Fulton, Greene, Grant, Hancock, Hamilton, Hendricks, Harrison, Howard, Henry, Jackson, Huntington, Jay, Jasper, Johnson, Jefferson, LaGrange, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Lake, Madison, Lawrence, Marshall, Marion, Morgan, Monroe, Noble, Newton, Orange, Ohio, Parke, Owen, Pulaski, Porter, Randolph, Putnam, Rush, Ripley, St. Joseph, Shelby, Sullivan, Starke, Union, Tippecanoe, Vigo, Vanderburgh, Washington, Warrick, Whitley, and White.
