Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battle Royale Hunter’s Arena: Legends Heads to PlayStation Plus August 3

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMantisco have announced battle royale action RPG Hunter’s Arena: Legends will be heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus. Combining elements of fighting games and battle royale, 30 hunters seek out demons to slay and grow stronger; along with each other. Players can enter the fight solo, or in teams of three, and earn new ways to customize their character.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Blog#Martial Arts#Playstation 4#Mantisco#Playstation Blog#Quickstep#Pvp#Unique Hunters#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamescodelist.biz

PlayStation Plus: July’s free PS5 and PS4 games are available today

The most awaited moment of the month by all PlayStation Plus subscribers has finally arrived: starting today 6 July it is possible to download three new games for free for the PlayStation home platforms. Let’s find out together which ones! Later today, the Instant Game Collection for subscribers will welcome Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 (backward compatible with PS5), and the all-new PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale Innocence (PS4 edition not included), which debuts on the market today. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 launched in 2018 (prior to Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War) marking a revolution for the series, since it lacks a single-player campaign and first introduced the battle royale. WWE 2K Battlegrounds represents a super-deformed interpretation of the sport-show par excellence, wrestling, proud as it is of its exaggerated gameplay and caricatured tones. A Plague Tale Innocence for PS5 instead allows you to experience the adventure of Amica and Hugo in a medieval France brought to its knees by the plague at 4K resolution and 60fps. All three free PlayStation Plus games for July will be available for download until Monday, August 2nd. We would also like to point out that one of the free games of June is still available, namely Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, also destined to remain in the selection until 2 August.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

PlayStation Plus Members Can Currently Claim 24 Free Games

PlayStation Plus users are currently spoiled for choice as far as free games are concerned. Due to the timely overlap of several promotions, members of Sony’s gaming ecosystem have, as of writing, access to 24 different games without having to pay a penny beyond the standard subscription fee. For less than the cost of a single PlayStation 5 title, owners of the next-gen console can purchase a year of PS Plus, in turn making themselves eligible for bountiful free entertainment, beginning with July’s giveaways.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Ranked Arenas are coming to Apex Legends next season

Apex Legends' new 3v3 Arenas mode has already established itself as a really bloody good alternative to battle royale. But now that we've all warmed up, Respawn is ready to put us to the test by introducing a ranked queue for Arenas. Introduced earlier this season, Arenas boils Apex down...
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

What’s the Difference between PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now?

With so many “PlayStation” product and service names out there, it’s easy to get confused about PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Both are subscription services for PS4, PS5, and PC, but with key differences. We’ll explain. Main Differences: Multiplayer vs. Streaming, and More. PlayStation Plus is similar to Xbox Live...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends release date, console, crossplay, and more

From deadly demons to pesky players, Hunter’s Arena: Legends has it all. And the best bit? It’s coming to PlayStation Plus for the entirety of August. If you’ve never heard of Hunter’s Arena: Legends, let us enlighten you. It’s essentially a strange take on a battle royale, borrowing mechanics from RPG games. While it blends PvE and PvP together, developer Mantisco does a good job of building the excitement as the game progresses – something that’s key for a game that only offers 30-player brawls.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Censored on PlayStation Consoles

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! has been censored on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, altering the color of blood in one major scene. In a blog post on the day of the game’s launch, developers Team Salvanto, discussing how some would have concerns the game’s horror scenes would be censored on console.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Get S Rank in Battles in Monster Hunter Stories 2

Every time you finish a battle in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, you will look forward to achieving that elusive S Rank. Finishing up fighting with an S Rank is not an easy task to perform. It can be tricky at first, but it is well worth trying as it will give you much more rewards. We will be discussing some essential tips that will help you achieve the grand S Rank.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

New Apex Legends Arena Map Revealed

Just a few short hours ago, Apex Legends’ official Twitter page confirmed a new map to go alongside the Thrillseekers event. Titled Overflow, the map takes its name very seriously as the map is surrounded by lava, making players have to think twice about their movement. The map contains tall structures that are surrounded by lava.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Last Chance For June 2021’s PlayStation Plus Games

If you like to live dangerously and haven’t yet added the PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 to your account, today’s your last day to do so. Thrill seekers who haven’t yet hit “add to library” can snag a new PS5 game and two PS4 games, all of which are playable on Sony’s newest and biggest box.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime this fall. Here’s the currently confirmed list of playable characters:. Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Leonardo...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Astro Aqua Kitty

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Astro Aqua Kitty, a 2D action-RPG shooter by TIKIPOD. The Aqua Kitty cats have reached space in search of valuable gems and resources. Explore water-filled asteroids as you mine for gems and fend off space pirate rabbits. Upgrade your ship with a variety of weapons, systems, and support gadgets. Choose a combination of pilot and engineer to further customize your playstyle, unlocking new abilities as they level up.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV North American Servers Briefly Hit Near-Capacity; Waiting List for Complete Edition

Final Fantasy XIV briefly had to contend with the North American servers being full, and had a waiting list for the Complete Edition. Massively Overpowered reports that on July 12th, the game’s Complete Edition was putting potential customers on a waiting list. Based on discussions on the game’s official subReddit, this may have happened as early as July 11th [1, 2, 3].
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Microids and IMPS have revealed the gameplay teaser trailer for action adventure title The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf. As detailed on Mircroids’ announcement, the evil wizard Gargamel has created a wicked plant, the Vileaf. This produces Viletrap seeds, attracting Smurfs and imprisoning them. On top of that, they are highly toxic and dangerous to the forest, along with the sarsaparilla fields.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Games Workshop Announces Warhammer Age of Sigmar 3rd Edition Starter Sets

Games Workshop have announced the starter sets for the 3rd Edition of Warhammer Age of Sigmar. These new starter sets follow the same general trend started in Warhammer 40,000 9th Edition, releasing some of the contents of the edition’s big launch box into smaller chunks. Like with 40k, the Age of Sigmar boxes will come in three progressively larger and more expensive tier levels.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

PUBG Is Getting A Fresh Take On Battle Royale's Respawn Feature

Battle royale games continue to be widely popular, and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (or "PUBG") is still a fan-favorite title. "PUBG" just got the 12.2 update, adding a lot of new content that is certain to have longtime fans excited. One of the new features allows players to duke it out in order to respawn, and the Patch Notes for the update lend some clarity on how this works.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Thrillseekers Event debuts with no Battle Royale matchmaking in Apex Legends

Thrillseekers is the newest Apex Legends event to come into rotation, and it is themed entirely around Arenas. That said, you would imagine even though Arenas is the focus of the event, that players would still be able to play Battle Royale mode as well. However, due to a glitch in the even release, no players could queue into Trios or Duos.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Free-to-Play Mobile JRPG Bravely Default Brilliant Lights Announced for Japan

Square Enix have announced Bravely Default Brilliant Lights, a free-to-play mobile JRPG for Japan. Acting as a commemoration of the series’ 10th anniversary (translation: DeepL), the game features new characters along with party members and bosses from across Bravely Default; battling it out against monsters in the Brave & Default battle system the series is known for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy