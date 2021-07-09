Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to Seek OK for COVID Vaccine Booster Targeting Delta

San Saba News & Star
 8 days ago

Pfizer announced Thursday, July 8th, that it will seek FDA authorization for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as the company acknowledges its two-dose vaccine has shown waning effectiveness against the Delta variant. In a statement, the company said it will seek authorization in August and will release more...

www.sansabanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Immunization#Cnn#Israeli#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
KidsPosted by
SELF

COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Be Available This Winter, FDA Official Says

There's good news on the horizon for parents of unvaccinated kids: Regulators anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 will be available in a matter of months—potentially before the end of the year. This week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said that COVID-19 vaccines could be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in children younger than 12 by early to mid-winter, NBC News reports.
California StateNewsweek

28 Fully Vaccinated People Contract COVID at Homeless Shelter in California

At a homeless shelter in California, 28 fully vaccinated residents tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the health officer of Sonoma County. At least 59 residents of the Samuel L. Jones Hall shelter in total have received positive test results for the virus, while officials were inspecting another 26 possible infections, the Associated Press reported.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Hill

8 vaccinated health care workers get COVID-19 at pool party in Las Vegas: report

Eight vaccinated health care workers contracted the coronavirus at a June pool party in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center had 11 employees test positive for the coronavirus after a June 11 pool party, emails from the Southern Nevada Health District, which were obtained by the Brown Institute for Media Innovation’s Documenting COVID-19 project and shared with the outlet, showed.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
New Hyde Park, NYfox5ny.com

Study: COVID-19 antibodies stronger in vaccinated than those who had disease

People who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have a much stronger immune system response against the new coronavirus than those who've previously been infected, according to a new study. "Vaccinated individuals had the highest antibody levels, nearly three times higher than that of convalescent individuals recovering from symptomatic COVID-19," an...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

COVID antibodies from vaccination are almost 3 times higher than from infection

(HealthDay)—People who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have a much stronger immune system response against the new coronavirus than those who've previously been infected, according to a new study. "Vaccinated individuals had the highest antibody levels, nearly three times higher than that of convalescent individuals recovering from symptomatic COVID-19," an...
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Ocugen commences rolling submission of COVAXIN to Health Canada

Ocugen has commenced the rolling submission to Health Canada for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, which is being jointly developed with Bharat Biotech International for use in the US and Canada. COVAXIN is a purified and inactivated vaccine. Bharat Biotech developed the vaccine in partnership with the Indian Council of...
Public HealthNature.com

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

A new study unpacks the complexities of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and acceptance across low-, middle- and high-income countries. As of 29 June 2021, there had been more than 181 million reported infections with SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 4 million reported deaths from COVID-191. In May 2020, the 73rd World Health Assembly issued a resolution recognizing the role of extensive immunization as a global public-health goal for preventing, containing and stopping transmission of SARS-CoV-22. Globally, there are now more than 125 vaccine candidates, 365 vaccine trials ongoing, and 18 vaccines against COVID-19 approved by at least one country3. Published research carried out largely in high-income countries cites concerns about the safety of vaccines against COVID-19, including the rapid pace of vaccine development, as one of the primary reasons for hesitancy4, but data from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have been limited. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Solis Arce et al. present data that begin to address this research gap5.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine elicits durable T cell memory and antibody responses

Researchers in the United States have shown that Moderna’s mRNA-1273 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine induces durable antibody and T cell responses to the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that are comparable to those seen in cases of COVID-19 caused by natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy