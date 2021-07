Devolver Digital teased something mobile-related for the action game My Friend Pedro. My Friend Pedro is currently available on consoles including Nintendo Switch and PC and the tease made me think it would be getting a mobile port. That isn’t the case because pre-orders and pre-registrations for My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (), a brand new mobile game, are now live on the App Store (as spotted by Killercow) and Google Play. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is free to start with a single in app purchase (as of now) of $2.99 to unlock Premium. Overall, there will be 37 levels including vehicle-based ones and the game has a new chibi aesthetic versus the realistic proportions in the My Friend Pedro console and PC game. Watch the My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge mobile trailer below: