Stephen Curry on Warriors Adding 2 Rookies: 'Of Course They Could Make an Impact'

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said Friday he's open-minded about what the front office should do with two picks in the lottery of the 2021 NBA draft. Curry, who said he enjoys being part of the offseason planning process, explained there's "a lot of moving parts and pieces" but he wouldn't mind if the team stands pat and brings in two rookies with the Nos. 7 and 14 overall selections on July 29:

