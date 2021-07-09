How to Time Travel in Google Maps Street View

In Japan, allowing users to rummage through their current stops with accuracy. The Alternate Reality revolution is upon us. AR is a form of technology that's increasingly fascinating to this writer, simply because of how creatively it's being utilized in our current time. Let's list down a couple of common examples. One of the more popular ones can be found in the form of Pokémon GO, an AR game that allows the titular Pocket Monsters to spawn in real life locations around the globe. Then, individuals can go ahead and catch them on their phone, mimicking the gaming experience, but in real life. Pokémon GO also involves actively running around your local vicinity in order to find more to catch, providing a stellar AR experience. Another can be found in the form of Snapchat's sale collaborations, where individuals can try out items for sale on the app itself. AR technology projects renders of the items being sold onto an individual's face and/or body, allowing them to properly window shop from the comfort of their home! It really is a fun marvel, how AR is being implemented nowadays.