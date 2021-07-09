Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Time Travel in Google Maps Street View

By Sagar Naresh
maketecheasier.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Street View feature in Google Maps allows you see the current street view of a location. Did you also know that you can time travel using Google Maps Street View and view a location as it was back in the day? Let’s see how you can use Google Maps Street View to travel back in time.

www.maketecheasier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Google Maps Street View#Google Street View#Maps Google Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetCNET

Facebook can track you across the web. Here's how to stop it

If you haven't been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, now's the time to start. It's called Off-Facebook Activity and it lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

WhatsApp gets View Once messages in its beta version

Last year, Facebook introduced Vanish Mode to Messenger and Instagram, a feature that allows users to send ephemeral messages. Now, the company is extending the feature to WhatsApp, and it is already available in the app’s beta version. The Vanish Mode in WhatApp has been dubbed “View Once”. Before you...
TechnologyPosted by
The US Sun

How to track someone on Google Maps

YOU can track someone very easily on Google Maps – but only with their permission. To follow someone's live location, you'll need them to share it with you. Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Tracking someone without their permission using Google Maps would involve some kind of breach...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Some Apple services like iMessage and the Calendar app are getting flooded with spam

I’m the kind of iOS user who tends to rant and rave when I see just a couple of errant spam messages appear in my iMessages app — especially when they’re a darker variant, which go beyond the missives that so many of us have gotten by now (like the ones announcing that you’ve won a non-existent Amazon raffle). No, I’m talking about attempted scams, adult-themed messages, and the like, which intrude in a massively annoying way when you’re trying to sort through messages from friends and loved ones. I only thought I had it bad, though, until a few...
Cell Phonesaddictivetips.com

How to Download Google Meet

Web apps have come a long way. Browsers today are powerful and internet connections are generally faster with more bandwidth allowing for cloud-based apps. Users can collaborate in real-time and they do not need anything other than a web browser. That said, you still find that desktop apps are more...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Save Photos From Gmail to Google Photos

Google Photos is a convenient picture storage service that offers more than just basic features. It’s very convenient and easy to use. Moreover, it has very useful features such as memories, photo-editing capabilities, and built-in photo adjustment features that can make your photos look great without lifting a finger. Besides...
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

How to View Apple Maps Recent History

If you want to avoid manually typing in the address or business name of a location you often visit, this shortcut will help you to quickly find destinations you’ve recently searched for. Below, we'll walk you through how to view your Apple Maps history to find an address you’ve recently searched or visited.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

How to measure distance with Google Maps

In this guide on how to measure distance with Google Maps, we’ll show you the way to get the most out of one of the app’s less-known but potentially very useful features. When you’re looking for directions, Google Maps already makes it clear how long a journey will take. But what if you want to find out the exact distance between two points? This can help to devise your own running and cycling routes, or account for local shortcuts that the app itself doesn’t take into account.
Cell Phonesdigitalinformationworld.com

Google Maps is now introducing its Indoor Live View AR facilities to transit stations

In Japan, allowing users to rummage through their current stops with accuracy. The Alternate Reality revolution is upon us. AR is a form of technology that's increasingly fascinating to this writer, simply because of how creatively it's being utilized in our current time. Let's list down a couple of common examples. One of the more popular ones can be found in the form of Pokémon GO, an AR game that allows the titular Pocket Monsters to spawn in real life locations around the globe. Then, individuals can go ahead and catch them on their phone, mimicking the gaming experience, but in real life. Pokémon GO also involves actively running around your local vicinity in order to find more to catch, providing a stellar AR experience. Another can be found in the form of Snapchat's sale collaborations, where individuals can try out items for sale on the app itself. AR technology projects renders of the items being sold onto an individual's face and/or body, allowing them to properly window shop from the comfort of their home! It really is a fun marvel, how AR is being implemented nowadays.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

This app can scan a pile of Lego bricks and tell you what to build

(Pocket-lint) - This clever new app could be an answer for you if - like us - there is a big box or pile of unsorted Lego bricks in your home. The app, called Brickit, isn't built by Lego but by some clever fans who have used computer vision tech in a clever way. It'll rapidly analyse a pile of bricks to see what's there and suggest projects that you have most or all of the bricks to build.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp may finally let you choose the video quality that you upload

WhatsApp is always changing and improving, and only recently did we learn thanks to WABetaInfo that an “expiring media” feature is currently rolling out on the beta channel. Now there’s an even more useful feature in the pipeline — WhatsApp may finally allow you to choose what video quality will be uploaded when you send someone a video.
Internetaddictivetips.com

How to present on Google Meet

Online meeting tools all allow users to make audio and/or video calls. It’s become a basic feature but many tools recognize that users may also need to share their screen or present a slideshow. Presenting is slightly different from screen sharing in that the presenter needs to be able to see the presentation they’re presenting and the meeting may have to go into the background.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

WhatsApp will allow users to choose video quality manually

There’s a fine balance between quality and speed, especially when we’re talking about chat services. You want to show that video of your kid nailing it at the school play to your friends in the best possible quality but it just takes forever. WhatsApp has algorithms that determine the speed...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to fix Google Meet grid view not working

Google Meet is one of the most flexible online web conferencing tools you can use for free. It is easy to set up, easy to join a meeting, and a meeting can last an hour with up to 100 participants. In many ways, Google Meet beats out the competition simply...
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

How to Blur Images on a Mac

Posting a picture online comes with risks. Your photo might contain sensitive info or an image of someone you don’t want others to see. The good news is that you can easily blur the images before posting it online. There are dozens of available Mac apps to accomplish this. Here, we take you through how you can easily and quickly blur images on your Mac using Skitch or the built-in Photos app.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Turn on “OK Google” When Using Google Maps on iPhone

Siri is the built-in virtual assistant for the iPhone and iPad, but there are plenty of ways to use Google Assistant instead. If you use Google Maps, you can enable the “OK Google” voice command while using navigation. Let’s do it. Google Maps for the iPhone and iPad has a...
InternetGeeky gadgets

Facebook Messenger gets Soundmojis

Facebook has announced that it is launching a new feature on Facebook Messenger called Soundmojis. This new feature is being launched for World Emoji Day which is tomorrow the 17th of July. The new Soundmojis are designed to play sounds when you send them to your friends, you can see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy