Belairdirect survey reveals that many Canadians have fulfilled their dreams despite a turbulent year. TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As the country begins to re-open, Canadians are naturally thinking about how to get their lives back on track again post-pandemic and are beginning to dust off their goals, hopes, and dreams. In a new survey released by belairdirect today, it was revealed that most Canadians (83%) remain optimistic and agree that you are never too old to dream, despite the fact that 75% of respondents had to put off making major life decisions over the last 15 months.