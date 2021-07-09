Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Rumors: Mavericks Interested in Nets PG in Free Agency

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are showing interest in Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported June 20 that Dinwiddie was turning down his $12.3 million player option, which will make him a free agent this offseason. He missed all but three games in 2020-21 after suffering a partially torn right ACL in December.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agency#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn#Acl#Sports Illustrated#Mavs#The Los Angeles Clippers#Basketball Reference#Slovenian#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Nets: Montrezl Harrell And No. 22 Pick For Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets both fell way short of their ultimate goal, which is winning a championship. However, we all know that part of their struggles can be attributed to injury, as key superstars were injured for both teams. Both teams will also face some roster decisions in the offseason, as key non-superstar players on both teams will be entering free agency.
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers’ title hopes dealt savage blow by Spencer Dinwiddie

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns have done a tremendous job thus far in gifting the entire basketball world with what has become a truly epic NBA Finals matchup. It wasn’t too long ago, however, that we all presumed that it was going to be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets who were going to battle it out for this year’s title.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks rumors roundup: Kawhi Leonard, Mike Conley, and more

The Dallas Mavericks are going to look vastly different at the start of the 2021-2022 season. Head coach Rick Carlisle departed after 13 seasons at the helm, and the Mavs replaced him with Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd. Dallas also has a new top executive in Nico Harrison, and Kidd is bringing in a new coaching staff. The on-court personnel could be different too.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Nets expected to be active once NBA’s free-agency period begins

NEW YORK — NBA free agency is nearly here, and the Nets are a team expected to be active in hammering out some deals to build a championship roster around the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have Knicks free-agent center Nerlens Noel on their...
NBAStamford Advocate

NBA Brooklyn Nets Star Spencer Dinwiddie Leads NFT Evolution with Physically Redeemable Game-Worn "Crypto Sneakers" Issued on SUKU's INFINITE NFT Marketplace

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. NBA Brooklyn Nets basketball star and Calaxy Co-Founder Spencer Dinwiddie partners with SUKU's carbon-negative INFINITE NFT Marketplace to issue the first non-fungible token (NFT) linked to a physically redeemable collectible. Using SUKU’s digital ledger-enabled tag, Dinwiddie has issued his signatured, game-worn K8IROS crypto sneakers. The SUKU ledger verifies and secures the authenticity of this one-of-one NFT drop, available for auction beginning July 22, 2021. All profits from the drop will go to the Dinwiddie Family Foundation, an organization which empowers disadvantaged and at-risk youth through fitness, literacy, and educational programming.
NBAYardbarker

Mavericks, Heat reportedly interested in Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo had an eventful 2020-21 season. The 29-year-old played for three separate franchises this past season: the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. When the Pacers initially traded Oladipo to Houston, there was chatter of it perhaps being a permanent home for him, but the optimism there quickly dissipated. From the way Oladipo spoke about the Rockets, it quickly became evident that he had no plans of staying there for long. The lack of interest soon became mutual.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

NBA Rumors: Kawhi, Lillard, Mavericks, Tucker, Cavaliers

The Mavericks are expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard and his ACL injury has not dissuaded the team’s interest in the former Finals MVP, according to longtime NBA Journalist Marc Stein (via Substack).... The post NBA Rumors: Kawhi, Lillard, Mavericks, Tucker, Cavaliers appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.

Comments / 1

Community Policy