STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 3 July

Hotel Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — July 9, 2021 — U.S. hotel occupancy dipped while average daily rate (ADR) was up from previous weeks and the comparable period in 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 3 July. 27 June through 3 July 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 65.4%...

www.hotel-online.com

EconomyHotel Online

STR: Preliminary June Data for Beijing Hotels

LONDON — June 13, 2021 — Beijing’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates when compared with the month prior, according to preliminary June 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 64.7%. Average daily rate (ADR): CNY645.54. RevPAR: CNY417.69. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October...
EconomyLodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Dipped, But ADR is Up

ADR: $135.35 (up 5.8 percent) RevPAR: $88.51 (up 5.7 percent) Occupancy dipped because of Fourth of July weekend’s approach, but overall comparisons were more favorable because of low performance during the 2019 comparable week. That week in 2019 was lower because the holiday fell on a Thursday. Among the Top...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 10 July 2021 - STR

Following the normal pre-4th of July slump, U.S. industry occupancy rebounded to 67.2% for the week ending 10 July 2021. While this was good news, the gain was much less than expected as weekly demand improved 3% to 26 million. In the same week of 2019, demand increased 13% week over week, and occupancy hit 74%. We believe this illustrates the continued shortfall in business and group demand that in normal times would have supplemented seasonal leisure demand. Daily occupancy peaked again on Saturday at 80%, which was the fourth time this year that Saturday’s occupancy was above 80%. Sunday, 4 July occupancy (66%) was solid but not as strong as on Memorial Day Sunday (68%). Despite the higher Sunday occupancy, weekday occupancy was virtually unchanged from the previous week (+0.2 points) and 2.6 points lower from its high three weeks ago. On a total-room-inventory basis (TRI), which accounts for temporarily closed hotels, weekly occupancy was 64.7%.
StocksLodging

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Dropped Three Percent in June 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index dropped 3.0 percent in June to a level of 4,993. Year-to-date through the first six months of 2021, the stock index was up 9.2 percent. “Hotel stocks declined again in June and continued their relative underperformance versus the benchmarks for the fourth...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona ending $300 weekly unemployment benefits July 10

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits are coming to an end this weekend. The Arizona Center for Economic Progress (AZ Center) says $300 a week benefits will slow Arizona's economic recovery. More than 143,000 workers in Arizona will lose income due to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's decision to...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy This Week? 3 To Watch At The End Of July

Are These Penny Stocks on Your List For Next Week?. With a new week upon us, the opportunity to find valuable penny stocks to watch is once again palpable. But, to do so, investors need to consider a few factors. For one, what is going on in the world right now, and how will it shape the short or long-term future of the penny stocks you’re interested in? Right now, there are two major factors at play: the pandemic, and inflation.
Financial Reportsvineyardgazette.com

Land Bank Revenues: Week Ending July 9

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank reported revenues of $192,724.95 for the business week ending on Friday, July 9, 2021. The land bank receives its funds from a two per cent fee charged on many Vineyard real estate transactions. Much of the land bank revenue last week came from the town...
Marketsinvesting.com

Week Ahead: U.S. Banks' Q2 Results, EUR/GBP In Focus Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

The biggest market storyline of the past week was undoubtedly around the idea that the global economy may be at, or even past, “peak inflation.”. From the resurgence of the delta variant to the worst one-week slide in 10-year Treasury yields in more than a year, to China easing monetary policy on the back of a soft inflation reading, traders across the globe all woke up to the risk that price pressures may soon peak at once.
EconomySKIFT

Oyo Hotels Eliminates U.S. and China as Focus for Growth

Critics have been saying for years that Oyo needed to get its house in order and to tamp down on its reckless growth plans. Whether that actually happens or not will become clear over the next year or two. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than...
Travelfwbusiness.com

July 6 - Report: Many top U.S. hotel markets in depression/recession without business travel

WASHINGTON — Despite leisure travel resuming after last year’s vacation lockdowns due to COVID-19, a new report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association shows 21 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets remaining in a depression or recession. The data released July 1 shows urban hotels are still in a “depression” cycle, while the overall U.S. hotel industry remains in a “recession,” according to data comparing May 2021 to prepandemic May 2019.
EconomyHotel Online

STR: Australia’s Latest Lockdowns Curtail Hotel Bookings

ADELAIDE — July 6, 2021 — Amid recent COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, key markets in Australia are showing noticeably lower levels of occupancy on the books for the coming weeks, according to data from STR’s Forward STAR. Most notable, Sydney’s occupancy on the books is down an average of 13.8%...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Car demand to remain strong into next year: AutoNation CEO

Strong demand for automobiles is showing no sign of slowing, according to AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson. Consumer demand for personal transportation surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans preferred to ride in their own vehicles as opposed to taking public transportation or carpooling. Demand was also supported by several rounds of government stimulus checks and ultra-low interest rates.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
WorldForexTV.com

Turkey Consumer Confidence Weakens In July

Turkey’s consumer confidence weakened in July, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday. The consumer confidence index fell to 79.5 in July from 81.7 in June. The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.
Worldactionforex.com

A Soggy Start For Asia

Equity markets are front and centre in Asia this morning, as increasing nerves about the delta-variant Covid-19 are sapping recovery hopes across the Asia-Pacific. Of course, you can choose your poison on that front globally, with the US, Europe, and the UK also experiencing rises in cases with populations pushing back on restrictions that seem to increase by the day in APAC.
Industryrubbernews.com

NR supply returns to pre-pandemic levels, demand set to grow

KUALA LUMPUR—The world production of natural rubber is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels while demand is expected to further increase following better than expected recovery in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. During the month of June, NR production reached 1.05 million metric tons, on a par with pre-pandemic levels of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

