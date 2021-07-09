Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrensburg, IL

Quiet Riot and Puddle of Mudd Headlining Music Fest in the ‘Burg

By Rob Creighton
Posted by 
Y101
Y101
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kansas City's Puddle of Mudd and Quiet Riot will headline a music festival on Saturday, September 11 at Central Missouri Speedway 3.5 miles north of Warrensburg. The bands are headlining the Embrace Your Freedom Music Festival at the speedway. Other bands scheduled to appear include the nation's premier AC/DC cover band High Voltage and Los Angeles-based family rock/metal band Liliac. A fireworks show will follow the concert.

101theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Y101

Y101

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Warrensburg, IL
City
Warrensburg, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Bon Scott
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Missouri#Speedway#Ac Dc#High Voltage#Only Money Entertainment#General Admission#Bodies Bar#The Banali Estate#Nbc#Facebook Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Loves Park, ILWIFR

Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last night for Rockfordians to hear “I Want You to Want Me” and “Surrender” blast through the speakers at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park. American rock band, Cheap Trick, took the stage Sunday at 8 p.m. to wrap up the end of Long Play...
Alton, ILadvantagenews.com

Blues music headlines Feed the Need

It will be blues music this year at the annual Feed the Need concert. The show will be 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and will feature three acts on the big stage. Paul Bonn & The Bluesmen will open the show, followed by Rich...
Prior Lake, MNPioneer Press

Lady A cancels their Lakefront Music Fest headliner set; cites health emergency

Country music performers Lady A canceled their headlining set at this weekend’s Lakefront Music Fest, citing a health emergency Saturday morning. “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans,” a post on the band’s Facebook page said. “Unfortunately, Charles (Kelley) has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PUDDLE OF MUDD Drops Music Video For 'Just Tell Me'

PUDDLE OF MUDD has released a new music video for the song "Just Tell Me". The track comes from the band's 2019 album, "Welcome To Galvania", which is available via Pavement Entertainment. Frontman Wes Scantlin says: "I love this song. 'Just Tell Me' is about falling in love… and when...
Greenville, MESun-Journal

Campbell Band, Malletts, Breau headlining Moosehead Music Festival

GREENVILLE — The Moosehead Music Festival is a go from July 23 to 25 on the shores of Moosehead Lake, featuring all Maine-based bands. The multi-day event will showcase the performances of eight “Americana Bands.” On the 24th and 25th, bands will play outside, along the shores of Moosehead Lake. At night, local establishments will feature a variety of local musicians. Performances by the Don Campbell Band, David Mallett, the Mallett Brothers Band, the Boneheads, Denny Breau, Bishop Avenue, Black Cat Road, and Chris Poulson and The Social Club will be featured at the open-air, lakefront venue.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Woodstock 99' doc exposes violence at music fest

July 7 (UPI) -- HBO released the trailer for its documentary Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage on Wednesday. The film premieres July 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. Woodstock '99 was a music festival held in July 22 - 25, 1999 in Rome,...
MusicPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Toby Keith To Headline Minnesota Music Festival In 2022

2021 is still in full swing but some music festivals are already looking ahead!. Toby Keith was just announced a a headliner for Lakefront Music Fest in 2022. The news was announced on Facebook, just days after the 2021 festival wrapped up. The festival shared they were excited to announce the country star as the star of the show.
Cadott, WILeader-Telegram

Rock Fest's diverse lineup awaits music-hungry fans

CADOTT — Rock Fest officials are hopeful they’ll see a rerun of what happened during their Country Fest last month. Both music festivals had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general manager Wade Asher told the Leader-Telegram before the June event he hoped to see music’s capacity to heal and bring people together on full display. That indeed proved to be the case.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

New QUIET RIOT Song 'Rock In Peace' Features RUDY SARZO On Bass And FRANKIE BANALI On Drums

QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi will join the band's former bassist Rudy Sarzo this week on his radio show, "Six Degrees Of Sarzo", on Monsters Of Rock Radio. The episode will include the world premiere of the brand new QUIET RIOT song "Rock In Peace", written by late QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali and Paul Sabu. The track is dedicated to original QUIET RIOT singer Kevin DuBrow features Sarzo on bass, reunited with Banali on drums.
Fort Morgan, COFort Morgan Times

The Guess Who headlines night two of Bobstock music festival

Downtown Fort Morgan hosted hundreds of locals and visitors alike on Saturday, July 10 for the second night of the Bobstock music festival. The day began at 8 a.m. with the Fort Morgan Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Bobstock Rock & Run 5k and featured eleven bands, including headliner The Guess Who.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Riverfest musical headliners announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. announced Riverfest Fall 2021′s musical lineup, and it is quite the list. This fall, Riverfest has decided to add a second stage, making room for even more musical performers. Big Boi, one of the founding members of the southern hip hop duo Outkast,...
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Weezer’s next project is an ambitious one – a four-album cycle titled Seasons. Frontman Rivers Cuomo talked about his plans during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. He said “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year”. Weezer has already put out two albums this year – OK Human and Van Weezer – and is getting ready to hit the road on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Green Day and Fall Out Boy later this month.
Musicropeadope.com

New Music | Taku Hirano

Master percussionist Taku Hirano has been called ‘my secret weapon’ by none other than the musical icon Mick Fleetwood. He has worked with everyone from Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Dr. Dre to Dr. John. His eagerness to learn and participate in all styles of music is well documented, with years of study under master conguero Giovanni Hidalgo and graduating as the first Hand Percussion principal at Berklee School of Music, to graduate studies in West African and North Indian musical traditions at California Institute of The Arts, to a month of research in Havana studying at the home of Afro-Cuban percussion master Changuito. The breadth of Taku’s experience and journey cannot be overstated.
Prior Lake, MNswnewsmedia.com

Photos: Styx, Cheap Trick rock Lakefront Music Fest day 1

Thousands of spectators welcomed the return of live music to the Twin Cities Friday night as rock icons Styx, Cheap Trick and 38 Special took the stage at Lakefront Music Fest in Lakefront Park. Southern rock legends 38 Special warmed up the sold-out crowd with an energizing set that included...
Lynchburg, TNthemoorecountynews.com

Double Shot Returns to Lynchburg Music Fest

Andy and Lee Huffer, 24-year-old twins from Lynchburg and lead singers of the band Double Shot, will be performing at the third annual Lynchburg Music Fest with the likes of Hardy, Parmalee, and Cody Jinks. They stated that they cannot wait to perform with these artists they admire so greatly, and they never imagined that they.
Musicwmgk.com

Metallica, Green Day Booked for Global Citizen Live 2021

Metallica and Green Day are among a stacked list of over 30 artists set to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. Per Global Citizen’s website, the 24-hour broadcast will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.
Rock MusicKansas City Star

For rock band Chicago, touring is a hard habit to break

“Chicago II” is a sprawling 66-minute album that contains three of the band’s hits, two of which — “Make Me Smile” and ‘Colour My World” — are wrapped in the 10-minute “Ballet for a Girl in Buchannon" suite on side two. So, on Chicago’s last visit to Pittsburgh, at The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy