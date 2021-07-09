Cancel
Politics

Haitian Ambassador Discusses Ongoing Investigation Into Assassination Of President

 10 days ago

NPR’s Leila Fadel speaks with Ambassador Hervé Denis about the assassination of Haiti’s president and what lies ahead for the interim government. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Prominent Florida doctor tied to assassination of Haitian president

A prominent Haitian doctor with long-standing ties to South Florida has been implicated in last week’s brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who has lived in the Sunshine state on and off for more than 20 years, is suspected of being one of the ring leaders of the hit squad that killed Moise, the Miami Herald said.
Unidentified Gunmen Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Unidentified gunmen assassinated Haiti's president, Jovenel Moïse, in his residence overnight. Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Moïse’s Assassination Created A Political Vacuum In Haiti

NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, about the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and who’s in charge of the country. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Sorry, Lindsey Graham: Most Americans live in a county with a Chick-fil-A — that Biden won

Chick-fil-A, out of the main culture-war conversation for a few years now, came roaring back this week with a bit of advocacy from the senior senator from South Carolina. Incensed that students at the University of Notre Dame were objecting to the introduction of one of the chain’s franchises on campus, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R) tweeted his strong support for the chicken sandwich purveyors.
Axios

Milley warned Trump: "You're gonna have a f-----g war"

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared President Trump might provoke war with Iran as he tried to cling to power, Susan Glasser writes in The New Yorker. Flashback: Iran was repeatedly raised in White House meetings with Trump in the months after the election, and...
The Hill

Psaki criticizes 'loaded and inaccurate' question from Fox's Doocy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called a question from a Fox News reporter “loaded and inaccurate” on Friday when asked about the topic of vaccine misinformation on social media. Fox's Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on her comments the previous day that Facebook is not doing enough to stop misinformation...

